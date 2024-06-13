Three OFWs Die in Kuwait Fire

Manila - The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed Thursday the death of three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) after a fire engulfed a building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area early Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the three OFWs were among 11 affected by the fire in a building housing workers for a Kuwaiti construction company. Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac stated that two other OFWs remain hospitalized in critical condition, while the remaining six are safe and unharmed. "We are in touch with the families of all the affected OFWs, including the families of those two in critical condition and the families of the three fatalities. Six of them are now safe and provided with their immediate needs," Cacdac said. "We will provide all the necessary assistance and support to the OFWs and their families in this difficult time as directed by the President."

The DMW's Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Welfare Office have been directed to coordinate their efforts with the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait under Ambassador Jose Cabrera for the repatriation of the three workers' remains. OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio, in an interview with the Philippine News Agency, confirmed that they have reached out to all the families and relatives of the 11 OFWs. "We have already spoken with the families of those affected by the fire. Rest assured that OWWA will provide them with the necessary assistance," he said.

Kuwait authorities reported that the fire broke out at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday in a building that served as a housing and dormitory facility for foreign workers employed by the Kuwaiti construction company. Kuwait's Interior Ministry said 49 people died in the fire, mostly Indians, while several others were injured.