The Golden Amazing Race Competition Unites Generations in Bandar Seri Begawan



Bandar seri begawan: In a vibrant celebration of the International Day of Older Persons 2025, the Community Development Department, JAPEM, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports successfully organised “The Golden Amazing Race” Competition. This engaging event took place at the Brunei Energy Hub, Royal Wharf, and extended through the scenic areas of Bandar Seri Begawan.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was graced by the presence of Doctor Siti Norkhalbi binti Haji Wahsalfelah, who serves as the Deputy Permanent Secretary for Culture at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The competition saw enthusiastic participation from 13 diverse groups, which included senior citizens, youth aged 18 to 35, and two individuals from various age brackets.





The event was a collaborative effort, jointly organised by the Youth Development Centre. It received additional support from the Language and Literature Bureau, Youth and Sports Department, Museums Department, and the Brunei History Centre. The Golden Amazing Race not only fostered intergenerational interaction but also highlighted the importance of community involvement and cultural appreciation in Brunei.

