Talks ongoing for PH durian export to NZ – PBBM



Manila: The Philippines and New Zealand governments are now in talks for the possible entry of durian exports into the New Zealand market, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said.

Marcos made the announcement during his bilateral meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on the sidelines of the 44th and 45th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings in Laos on Friday.

‘We are talking right now (with) our appropriate ministries. Ours is the Department of Agriculture for the Philippines and the Ministry for Primary Industries in New Zealand. [They] are already in discussion on how to achieve this [durian export],’ Marcos said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon noted the growing engagement between the two states in the areas of trade and economy.

Earlier, Wellington requested for market access for its onions to the Philippines.

Malacanang said consultations are now ongoing between the Department of Agriculture and the Ministry for Primary Industries of New Zeal

and, and talks ‘are expected to be completed soon.’

‘I think on the economic front, we’ve talked about onions and pineapples. Pineapples are coming to New Zealand, onions [are] going to the Philippines, I hope. So, I think we’ve made some good progress there,’ Luxon said.

On top of trade, Luxon cited the positive developments in Wellington’s engagement with Manila on education, security, as well as the political field.

Comprehensive partnership

The Philippines and New Zealand are working on elevating their diplomatic ties and are finalizing the Proposed Roadmap to Comprehensive Partnership 2024-2025.

In the same meeting, Marcos said the two governments have been making “some good progress” on the roadmap’s text.

‘I think, the roadmap that’s being finalized now, we should have it ready by the 60th anniversary of [the] establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries,’ Marcos said.

‘So, I think that’s well on its way. Quite frankly, there are no real obstacles. It’s just a question of fina

lizing the language,’ he added.

Marcos made the remarks when Luxon asked what needs to be discussed “to keep that moving forward and to get there.’

The Philippines and New Zealand established diplomatic relations on July 6, 1966 and will commemorate the 60th year of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in two years.

The two governments have bilateral agreements on defense and military, environment, labor, air services, law enforcement to combat transnational crimes, and work holiday scheme, among others.

Source: Philippines News Agency