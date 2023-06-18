Taiwan school produces Pinoy engineers

A Taiwan university would produce over 200 Filipino engineers in the next few years under the Taiwan government's work-study program, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office reported on Sunday. So far, the Minghsin University of Science and Technology in Hsinchu, Taiwan already had 73 Filipino graduates of Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering major in Management (IEM), the first batch of whom comprised all-women engineers who graduated last February, according to MECO Chair Silvestre Bello III. The second batch of 53 engineering students graduated last week. Taiwan's work-study program has benefited to date 201 Filipino students from various parts of the country since it started in March 2019. "I express our gratitude to the Minghsin University management and teachers for your dedication and hard work especially as you orient, accompany and oversee the students' academic progress as well as their social, cultural and spiritual journey in Taiwan," Bello said in his graduation message. The work-study scheme is under Taiwan's Academe-Industry Collaboration Program. A total of 201 students from all over the Philippines had already been enlisted in the program. The study program is a four-year baccalaureate degree specially designed to integrate study and internship. Other than academic lessons, the students are given intensive Mandarin lessons and undergo internship trainings in Industrial and semiconductor companies located at the Hsinchu Science and Industrial Park. It is during the internship period that the students are provided with immediate employment opportunities after graduation. Of the total number of Filipino graduates, only two had opted not to stay in Taiwan to continue working. One of the graduates decided to pursue further studies in Australia while the other is back in the Philippines to set up her own business. The selection of beneficiaries under the work-study program is undertaken in partnership with the Congregation of Missionary Sisters of Saint Charles Borromeo through the various diocese in the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency