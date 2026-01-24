Bandar seri begawan: 57 new students were admitted to the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Qur'an Institute for secondary level studies. The cohort includes 28 male students and 29 female students who began their journey at the institute on the morning of January 24th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Awang Haji Ahmad Abdussalam bin Haji Abd Rahman, the Acting Director of the Islamic Da'wah Centre, was present to welcome the new students. The Ta'aruf week, serving as an orientation programme, is scheduled to take place over four days, from Monday to Thursday. The programme will feature a variety of activities such as workshops, an introduction to the memorisation of the Al-Qur'an, briefings, and a motivational camp. Additionally, the orientation week will include the ceremonial handing over of the Mushaf Al-Qur'an to the new students and will culminate with the mass pledge recitation.