Strengthening Religious Internalisation in Education Sector



Bandar Seri Begawan: Also emphasised were several main initiatives to strengthen religious internalisation in the country.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Yang Berhormat the Minister of Religious Affairs outlined a series of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing religious education and internalisation across various educational institutions. The first initiative focuses on empowering Al-Qur’an education by strengthening Al-Qur’an reading skills at all school levels, encompassing tadabbur (reflection), memorisation, and tarannum (melodic recitation).





The second initiative seeks to enhance human resource capacity by providing professional training and skills development for teachers and non-teaching staff. This aims to ensure that educators and support staff are well-equipped to deliver high-quality religious education.





Thirdly, the plan includes empowering and updating the Religious Education Curriculum in alignment with constitutional allocations related to religious matters. This is intended to ensure that the curriculum remains relevant and effective in imparting religious knowledge and values.





The fourth initiative targets the improvement of well-being, health, and safety aspects within Arabic and Religious Schools, as well as the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Qur’an Institute. This involves upgrading infrastructure to ensure a conducive, safe, and comfortable learning environment.





Finally, the initiatives also focus on increasing the use of digital technology in religious education, dakwah (Islamic preaching), and management. This includes promoting digital exposure and cultural integration among the workforce, including educational institutions, to enhance the efficiency and reach of religious educational practices.

