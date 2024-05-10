Sibalom Natural Park Opens as New Ecotourism Destination in Antique

Sibalom, Antique - The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has officially opened the Sibalom Natural Park to tourists, positioning it as the latest ecotourism destination in Antique.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Community Environment and Natural Resources officer, the park, which spans 6,778.44 hectares on Mt. Porras in Barangay Imparayan, is now a key part of the tourism circuit in southern Antique. "Through the launching of the SNP as an ecotourism destination, we look forward to the improvement of the livelihood of the people as well as continuing conservation efforts," Laud stated in an interview.

The inauguration of the park included a familiarization tour for tour operators, organized by the Department of Tourism, to introduce them to the new site. Rona Horbino, a tour operator participant, mentioned that the SNP would be incorporated into their travel packages, alongside other attractions like Malumpati Cold Spring in Pandan and Boracay Island in the adjacent Aklan province.

The park is noted for its rich biodiversity, including the native nato tree, century-old red and white lauan trees, and the Rafflesia speciosa, the world's largest flower. It also serves as a habitat for several endangered species such as the Visayan warty pig, tarictic hornbill, Walden's hornbill, and the spotted deer.

In preparation for the opening, the Biodiversity Finance Initiative (Biofin), supported by the United Nations Development Program, partnered with DENR to enhance local capacities. Biofin facilitated training for about 70 Bantay Gubat (Forest Guardian) volunteers from Barangay Imparayan who will guide tours in the park. Anabelle Plantilla, Biofin project manager, detailed that the training covered aspects such as tour guiding, hospitality, food and beverage preparation, marketing, branding, and the development of an ecotourism management plan.

One of the new guides, Ayman Agting, shared his transition from working as a security guard and construction worker in Manila to becoming a tour guide at SNP. He explained, "The fee I could receive as a tour guide would already be enough for my daily subsistence."