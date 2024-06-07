Seoul National University Hospital Doctors Set for Walkout on June 17

SEOUL – Starting June 17, doctors from four hospitals affiliated with Seoul National University (SNU) plan to stage a walkout, hospital officials announced on Friday. This development poses a challenge to government efforts aimed at resolving ongoing strikes by trainee doctors protesting against medical reform policies.

According to Philippines News Agency, medical professors at SNU Hospital, SNU Bundang Hospital, Seoul Metropolitan Government SNU Boramae Medical Center, and SNU Hospital Healthcare System Gangnam Center voted in favor of the walkout. They demand the government fully rescind administrative measures intended to penalize trainee doctors who have been on strike since late February. Despite the planned walkout, the officials assured that emergency rooms and critical patient care would not be affected.

SNU hospital president Kim Young-tae opposed the decision, urging the professors to reconsider. He emphasized the potential disruptions to patient care and safety risks, stating, “An indefinite break could not only cause inconveniences to patients who trust and come to our hospital but also lead to significant safety problems. I will not allow a collective break.”

This tension comes after the government, in late May, increased the admission quota for medical schools by approximately 1,500 seats, the first such expansion in 27 years, as part of efforts to address the healthcare professionals' shortage. In a related move to mitigate the impact of the ongoing strikes, the government has permitted trainee doctors to either return to their original hospitals or seek employment at other medical facilities, temporarily suspending punitive actions against them.

Furthermore, the Korea Medical Association, which represents a large number of community doctors, conducted a vote among its members on whether to initiate a strike, showing significant unrest within the medical community. Out of 129,200 eligible voters, 58,874 participated, reflecting a 45.57 percent turnout for this critical decision.