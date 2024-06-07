San Fabian and Binalonan in Pangasinan Achieve Drug-Cleared Status

PANGASINAN – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has officially declared San Fabian and Binalonan as drug-cleared towns, increasing the total number of drug-cleared municipalities in Pangasinan to 34. This significant milestone was announced following a rigorous evaluation process by the Regional Oversight Committee.

According to Philippines News Agency, the declaration was made after both towns successfully met all documentary requirements and underwent thorough deliberations on May 30. "Since their barangays (villages) are all cleared, it was the local government unit's (LGU) turn to submit documents and undergo deliberation," Camacho explained in a phone interview on Friday. He noted that all 23 villages in Binalonan had previously been cleared, except for one added during the Duterte administration. Meanwhile, San Fabian’s 34 villages were recently declared drug-cleared following the rehabilitation of 64 individuals previously listed in the 2016 Tokhang List at the Balay Silangan Reformation Center.

The certification of drug-cleared status was awarded to Binalonan on June 6, with San Fabian’s official awarding ceremony scheduled to take place soon. Camacho also mentioned that Dasol, Umingan, and San Nicolas are next in line to receive drug-clear status certification, expected either this month or in July.

Camacho urged the local government units to remain vigilant to preserve their drug-cleared status. He emphasized the continuous efforts to monitor and address any new cases of drug-related activities in these areas to maintain their status.