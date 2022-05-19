South Korea reported 35,117 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight, compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,830,429, the health authorities said today.

The daily caseload was sharply up from 13,296 the previous day, but it was lower than 49,923 tallied a week ago, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The health authorities believed that, the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.

Among the new cases, 26 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 32,368.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 333, down 12 from the previous day.

A total of 27 more deaths were confirmed, bringing the death toll to 23,771. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of vaccines was 44,563,802, or 86.8 percent of the population, and that of those getting booster jabs was 33,233,246, or 64.8 percent of the population

