Riadah Mahabbah KUPU SB Combines Teachers’ Day and Sports Event



Bandar seri begawan: The Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB, recently held the Riadah Mahabbah KUPU SB event. Doctor Haji Abang Hadzmin bin Haji Abang Taha, the Acting Deputy Ra’es of KUPU SB, was present at the event. This activity marked the culmination of both the Teachers’ Day celebration and KUPU SB’s annual sports event.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the event emphasized sportsmanship among students and aimed to foster a harmonious environment through engaging activities. The dual nature of the event highlighted the importance of both education and physical activity, bringing together participants in a meaningful way.

