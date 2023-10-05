Refrain from speculations that could affect collision probe – DOTr

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista on Thursday called on the public to refrain from speculations that could affect the ongoing probe into the maritime collision near the Scarborough Shoal, also known as Bajo de Masinloc, which resulted in the death of three Filipino fishers. Bautista said his department shares the call of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the public not to engage in speculations and let the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ascertain the details and circumstances surrounding the Oct. 2 collision. "The DOTr will closely coordinate with the PCG on the next steps following the investigation," he said, adding that the DOTr is awaiting the results of the probe. "As protocol, the PCG is collating the statements of the 11 fishers who survived during the collision as part of the investigation." On Wednesday, the PCG said a Marshall Islands-flagged crude oil tanker rammed the Filipino fishing boat identified as FFB Dearyn as it was transiting in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc in Zambales. The mother boat, which was moored to a payao or an anchored fish float, sank, resulting in the death of three fishers, including the boat captain. Eleven crewmembers survived and used their service boats to leave the vicinity and transport the deceased victims to Barangay Cato in Infanta, Pangasinan.

Source: Philippines News Agency