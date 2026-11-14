Chery Robotaxi At the 2026 Chery International User Summit, Chery showcased its Robotaxi, Lingxiao eVTOL aircraft and Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP), outlining a connected mobility ecosystem designed to reduce transfers and overcome geographic constraints through coordinated ground transportation, low-altitude flight and intelligent parking.

WUHU, China, Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the 2026 Chery International User Summit, Chery showcased its Robotaxi, Lingxiao eVTOL aircraft and Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP), outlining a connected mobility ecosystem designed to reduce transfers and overcome geographic constraints through coordinated ground transportation, low-altitude flight and intelligent parking.

Moving Beyond Individual Vehicles

Road networks, congestion and challenging terrain limit conventional transportation. Chery’s approach combines complementary mobility technologies rather than relying on individual vehicles. By coordinating travel stages and reducing manual intervention, the company aims to make journeys more efficient and destinations more accessible.

Connecting Ground and Air Mobility

Chery’s factory-integrated Level 4 Robotaxi is designed for automated passenger services, from app-based booking, remote cabin temperature adjustment and autonomous pickup to fleet operations, maintenance and charging. Coordination with automated charging robots is intended to support a closed-loop service model.

For low-altitude travel, the Lingxiao Q212 is a two-seat compound-wing eVTOL, while the Lingxiao J506 is a five-seat fully tilting six-rotor eVTOL. The J506 targets speeds exceeding 350 km/h and a range of over 1,000 km, with autonomous flight capabilities supported by CheryMind and the CHERY All-World Engine (AWE). These aircraft are intended to complement ground transport, particularly for connections between metropolitan areas and across difficult terrain.

Toward Seamless, On-Demand Journeys

Chery also envisages integrating SIVP, Volt-dragon Ultra-Fast Charging, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, Robotaxi services and eVTOL aircraft into a coordinated mobility network.

In this proposed system, users could leave vehicles with SIVP for intelligent parking and automated charging, then transfer to a Robotaxi or eVTOL for intercity travel. Intelligent vehicles at their destination could complete the journey. Such coordination aims to reduce transfers, limit dependence on road conditions and give travelers greater flexibility.

The strategy focuses on coordination rather than speed alone. Reducing waiting times, simplifying handovers and linking mobility with energy services are central to the envisioned experience. Chery sees this system-level integration as a way to give travelers more control over their journeys without depending on one transportation mode.

The initiative reflects Chery’s ambition to extend its automotive engineering expertise into integrated mobility services. Its emphasis is shifting from the capabilities of individual vehicles toward how ground and aerial transport, parking and charging can work together to simplify travel across different environments.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/571aae5b-af68-47b6-8690-09a03c096260

Kara Wang Senior Brand Manager, Chery Automobile Email: [email protected]

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