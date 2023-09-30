Rains expected Saturday as Jenny intensifies into tropical storm

A large part of the country will experience rains on Saturday as Jenny (International name: Koinu) intensified into a tropical storm, the weather bureau said. Tropical Storm Jenny was last tracked at 3 a.m. about 1,155 km. east of Central Luzon and moving westward at 15 kph, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 kph. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Jenny is not directly affecting the country at this time. PAGASA said the current forecast scenario shows that tropical cyclone wind signals may be hoisted over extreme Northern Luzon on Sunday or Monday in anticipation of the onset of tropical cyclone severe winds. It added that the potential enhancement of the southwest monsoon or 'habagat' by Jenny will bring gusty conditions over Palawan, Romblon, most of the Visayas, and Dinagat Islands on Sunday, especially in coastal and upland or mountainous areas exposed to winds. Jenny is seen to steadily intensify throughout the forecast period and may become a severe tropical storm on Sunday, and may reach typhoon category late Monday or on Tuesday, the bureau said. In the meantime, the trough of Jenny will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Quezon, the Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas. The southwest monsoon affecting Southern Luzon and the Visayas will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Mimaropa, the Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of the Visayas. Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas due to moderate to at times heavy rains. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the trough of Jenny or localized thunderstorms. PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms over these areas. The whole country will experience light to moderate winds, with slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 32°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 25°C; Laoag City, 26°C to 33°C; Legazpi City, 25°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 31°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 26°C to 32°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency