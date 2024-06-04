Puerto Princesa to Host BIMP-EAGA Friendship Games in December

Puerto Princesa City — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is preparing to host the 11th Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Friendship Games, scheduled from December 1 to 5. The event aims to promote sports tourism and foster regional cooperation through sports.

According to Philippines News Agency, speaking at the Philippine Sportswriters Association forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, the games are part of a broader effort to enhance tourism, trade, and investment among the member countries. The event will feature competitions in athletics, archery, badminton, karate, swimming, sepak takraw, pencak silat, and esports, with at least 150 athletes and officials expected to participate.

Torres, who oversees the Games, noted that this year's event would also include participants from Australia, a new addition aimed at expanding the games' reach and impact. PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann emphasized the commission's commitment to providing a positive experience for the athletes and officials attending, and he is advocating for the inclusion of additional sports and events to offer more competitive opportunities for athletes.