President Marcos Jr. Dismisses Accusations by Former PDEA Agent as Baseless

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recently addressed accusations from a former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent, dismissing them as unfounded. During a media interview at a distribution event for government assistance to El Niño-affected residents, Marcos strongly criticized the former agent's credibility.

According to Philippines News Agency, the claims made by ex-PDEA agent Jonathan Morales, who accused him of illegal drug involvement, are meritless. "It's hard to give it importance. This fellow is a professional liar, like a jukebox. As long as you pay, he will play whatever song you want. That is why it's pointless," Marcos stated during the interview. He further highlighted Morales' dubious record, noting his history of involvement in multiple court cases and false testimonies.

Morales, who was dismissed from the PDEA for dishonesty and misconduct, is currently facing several legal proceedings. The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs has been investigating the alleged leak of confidential PDEA documents that falsely implicated President Marcos in illegal drug activities. The PDEA has denied the existence of the documents presented by Morales.

PDEA Director General Moro Virgilio Lazo has also refuted Morales' allegations, labeling them as "fabricated" and without any factual basis. Lazo criticized the reliance on Morales' testimony, given his prior perjury in concealing his dismissal from the Philippine National Police during his application to PDEA. The Senate committee has similarly expressed skepticism over Morales' testimony, which failed to substantiate the claims against President Marcos and actress Maricel Soriano.