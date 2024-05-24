President Marcos Commits to Ongoing Land Title Distribution to Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries

Koronadal City, South Cotabato - President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. pledged on Friday that the distribution of land titles to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) will not only continue throughout his term but will extend beyond it. This commitment was made during a land title distribution event for farmers in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) in Koronadal City, where the President expressed his determination to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive their titles.

According to Philippines News Agency, the government aims to complete the distribution of land titles before the end of his term. However, he assured continuity of the government's land reform program even if the target is not met during his presidency. "We will strive to complete this within my term. But we will not stop until every qualified beneficiary receives a title. Even if I'm not around, we will ensure that this program of distributing land titles continues," Marcos stated.

Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrado Estrella III echoed the President's sentiments, affirming the department's commitment to expedite the distribution process and extend additional government services to farmers nationwide. "We will follow the directive of the President. With his support, we are confident in our ability to distribute these titles," said Estrella.

During the event, a total of 3,167 electronic titles and 1,184 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) were distributed to 4,271 ARBs from South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat. Among the recipients was Eliseo Tuscano, a 73-year-old from Matalam, Cotabato, who had waited 25 years for his title. "I am overjoyed because finally, we received the titles for our lands. This will greatly help us farmers as it has erased our debts to the Land Bank of the Philippines," Tuscano shared after receiving his title from President Marcos.

The President also highlighted the potential impact of these land titles on food security, expressing hope that they would inspire both current beneficiaries and future generations to continue engaging in agriculture. "These titles and the support we provide should serve as an inspiration for your farming and in ensuring a sufficient food supply for Filipinos," Marcos stated during the event.

Additionally, Marcos reported that almost 10,700 titles covering more than 18,000 hectares of land have been distributed in the Soccsksargen region alone. The President also provided more than PHP15 million worth of farming tools and equipment to enhance agricultural productivity and improve the living conditions of the ARBs across the region.