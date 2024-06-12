President Marcos Calls for Unity and Patriotism in Defending Philippine Sovereignty

Manila — In a passionate address on Wednesday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to uphold the legacy of their forebears by demonstrating patriotism and unity in defense of the country's territory. This call to action came as the Philippines marked the 126th anniversary of its independence.

According to Philippines News Agency, the commemoration of Independence Day serves not only as a remembrance of the nation’s liberation from colonial rule but also as a robust affirmation of its ongoing commitment to defend the sovereignty as fought for by the ancestors. "Our ancestors did not back down from war, so we will also not turn our back on our duty to defend our territory," Marcos declared, emphasizing the strength and unity required to uphold national integrity against contemporary challenges.

The President articulated a vision of power defined not by military or economic might but by the collective will and moral purpose of the Filipino people. "Let us show the whole world that true power is not measured by strength or wealth, but by the true meaning and integrity of what we are fighting for, in the flame of love for country, and in the immense unity of our people," he stated.

In light of rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea and ongoing challenges to Philippine maritime sovereignty, particularly from Chinese military activities, Marcos’s speech underscored a continued, resolute stance on national defense. The President assured that the Philippines would maintain vigilance and would not be shaken by external pressures.

Simultaneously, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año reiterated the government's enduring commitment to national security, emphasizing the importance of the 2016 Arbitral Award and adherence to a rules-based international order. "We stand firm in upholding our maritime entitlements and ensuring our sovereignty and freedoms are respected," Año commented, highlighting the government's dedication to both peace and rigorous defense strategies.

As the Philippines navigates complex geopolitical realities, the leadership's commitment to sovereignty and the principles of international law remains a cornerstone of its national policy. The nation's leaders call on all Filipinos to remain united and resilient in the face of any threats to their sovereignty.