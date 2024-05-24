PHP500 Million Rehab Fund Set to Enhance Electricity Supply in Albay

Legazpi City, Albay - Residents of Albay are set to benefit from a more reliable power supply in the coming years, following the allocation of PHP500 million for the enhancement of the Albay Electric Cooperative Inc. (Aleco). The funding will be used for the construction of two new substations and the rehabilitation of existing distribution facilities throughout the province.

According to Philippines News Agency, the funds have been secured with the National Electrification Administration (NEA) and will be transferred to Aleco upon the cooperative's completion of the necessary documentary requirements. Garbin, who also chairs the House Committee on Appropriations, highlighted the anticipated benefits of the project. "A reliable and high-quality power supply will lead to fewer business disruptions, increased productivity, and the potential to attract new businesses, fostering job creation and economic growth," he stated.

Garbin further explained that the construction of two new substations would enhance the electrical grid’s capacity to manage and distribute electricity more effectively, thereby reducing the frequency of overloads and power outages. "The added substations will provide alternative electricity pathways, ensuring quick rerouting in case of failures and enhancing consumer confidence in the stability of the power supply," Garbin added.

Local residents, like 59-year-old Nelia Anyera from Barangay Homapon in Legazpi City, expressed optimism about the improvements. In an interview, Anyera shared her personal concerns about power reliability, especially given her age and the risks associated with heat during power outages. "I hope that the project goes well. It's hard, especially as I'm getting older. It's so hot, I'm afraid of heat stroke, especially at night when the electricity suddenly goes out," she said. Anyera also noted that a stable electric supply would benefit her small grocery store.