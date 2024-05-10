Philippines to Host Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in November

PASIG CITY — The Philippines is set to host the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships from November 4-14 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium within the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

According to Philippines News Agency, a memorandum of agreement signed by Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) President Monico Puentevella and Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF) Secretary General Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, the event is expected to draw approximately 400 athletes from various AWF member countries. The competition will feature 10 categories for both men and women, with the Youth division catering to athletes aged 13 to 17 and the Junior division for those aged 15 to 20.

"This is one big event for us; we need a tournament that will inspire the youth to become world-class," said Puentevella during a press conference at the Philsports Multi-Purpose Arena. He also expressed satisfaction with the support from Al Harbi for what is anticipated to be a successful tournament staging. Al Harbi, who inspected the facilities, praised the infrastructure of the Ninoy Aquino Stadium and the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, which will serve as the training venue.

Al Harbi, also the president of the Saudi Arabia Weightlifting Federation, concluded his visit with a courtesy call on PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann before the signing ceremony. He was scheduled to return home on the same date.

In preparation for the upcoming championships, the SWP will utilize the Philippine Open, scheduled for June 9-15 in Cebu City, to select its entries. The Philippines had a strong showing at the 2023 edition of the event in New Delhi, India, where they won 19 gold medals. Notable performances included Vanessa Sarno of Bohol, who dominated the women's 71kg category with a total lift of 216kg, and contributions from Zamboanga lifters who were significant medal contributors in various categories.