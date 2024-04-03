Philippines and UK Enhance Cooperation on Climate Change and Biodiversity

MANILA — The Philippines and the United Kingdom are set to expand their collaborative efforts in addressing key issues related to climate change and biodiversity. This resolution was formalized during the fourth annual UK-Philippines Climate and Environment Dialogue, which took place on March 25 in Makati City.

According to Philippines News Agency, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the dialogue underscored both nations' commitment to deepening their partnership in these critical areas. British Ambassador Laure Beaufils highlighted the productive outcomes of the UK-Philippines cooperation, emphasizing impactful initiatives in climate adaptation, renewable energy enhancement, biodiversity conservation, and wildlife protection, including efforts focused on mangroves, corals, and endangered species like the Philippine pangolin and crocodiles.

The dialogue also outlined ambitious future directions, with the UK pledging to support the growth of the Philippine Blue Economy through the Blue Planet Fund. This includes crafting a tailored strategy to augment marine conservation efforts, tackle marine pollution, and promote sustainable fishery practices.

In addition, both nations agreed to enhance coordination platforms for sharing expertise and technology, streamline priority areas, and boost implementation strategies into 2025. The UK has committed to supporting the Philippines' Energy Transition Council, Blue Carbon Action Plan, and National Plastics Action Plan over the forthcoming year.

DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, who also holds a key position in the Climate Change Commission, reaffirmed the Philippines' dedication to pursuing a sustainable future. She highlighted the importance of continued investment in climate and environmental initiatives, as detailed in the Philippines' National Adaptation Plan and Nationally Determined Contributions Implementation Plan.

The partnership has already facilitated notable achievements, including UK assistance in the development of the Philippines Emission Pathway Calculator and various community-led environmental projects. Upcoming initiatives include launching four challenge funds to support local projects in adaptation and biodiversity.

The dialogue concluded with a mutual commitment to a structured approach on pressing matters like loss and damage, disaster risk financing, and the blue economy. Both nations look forward to a continued partnership, aiming for substantial progress in addressing global environmental challenges.