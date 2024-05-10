Philippine Military Academy Cadets Commit to Defend Nation as Graduation Approaches

Baguio City - Cadets of the Philippine Military Academy's Class of 2024 have pledged to defend the nation's sovereignty as they prepare to become junior officers in the Armed Forces of the Philippines by May 18.

According to Philippines News Agency, his commitment to national defense was cemented when he first joined the academy in 2020. "The mere fact that I decided to join this prestigious institution, I should be prepared for anything," Abesamis stated during the formal announcement of PMA's top graduating cadets of the "Bagong Sinag" Class of 2024. He emphasized that the academy's training had fully equipped him with the necessary physical, mental, and strategic skills to defend the country and its people in any situation.

Joining Abesamis, Cadet Kim Harold Gilo, who ranked third in the class and will also serve in the Philippine Navy, expressed a strong commitment to upholding the country's sovereignty. "We will do our best to hone ourselves and continuously develop to be ready anytime where the sovereignty of our country will be on the line," Gilo declared.

PMA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Rowen Tolentino highlighted the academy's curriculum, which focuses on preparing cadets for external defense through roles such as platoon leaders, ensigns, and Air Force pilots. The curriculum includes extensive field exposure and joint training exercises designed to simulate real-world defense scenarios.

The upcoming graduation ceremony on May 18 will see the commissioning of 224 male and 54 female cadets, ready to serve and protect the Philippines.