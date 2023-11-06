Philippine Medical Repatriation Program Under Review for Critical Updates

MANILA – Philippine lawmakers are pushing for significant updates to the current medical repatriation program for nationals working abroad, citing recent health crises and changes in overseas work environments.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Inter-Agency Medical Repatriation Assistance Program (IMRAP), established under Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2017-0001, is under scrutiny for its effectiveness and alignment with the present-day needs of Filipino migrant workers. The IMRAP is responsible for the repatriation of Filipino nationals and their dependents, including those facilitated by various entities and those without coordination with relevant government agencies.

OFW Party-list Representative Marissa 'Del Mar' Magsino, who led the policy dialogue, emphasized the urgency of revisiting and revising IMRAP policies. The move is prompted by the creation of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in 2021 and insights gained from handling global public health crises. Magsino underscored the need for updated guidelines, improved procedures, and better inter-agency collaboration to ensure the welfare of Overseas Filipinos (OFs) and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

The IMRAP's comprehensive range of services includes in-flight medical assistance, post-arrival medical assessment, and financial aid for hospitalization, among other support measures. Despite its significance during the pandemic, Magsino noted gaps in the program, particularly in inter-agency communication and continuity of support for returning OFs and OFWs.

The dialogue, initiated under House Resolution No. 1373 filed by Magsino, also brought to light issues such as non-adherence to dedicated hospital wards for OFWs, compelling them to seek expensive private healthcare services.

A proposed expansion of the program's scope to aid distressed OFs and OFWs, not limited to those needing medical repatriation, was also discussed, aiming to extend support to victims of abuse and human trafficking.

Representatives from multiple agencies involved in JMC No. 2017-0001 agreed on the necessity to update the IMRAP guidelines. They also concurred on the idea of expanding the program's services, with adjustments to be made in accordance with their existing policies on non-medical repatriation cases.

All participating agencies have committed to providing their position papers promptly, with the DOH, as the lead coordinating body, set to organize the collated feedback and reconvene the technical working group to finalize revisions within the current month.

Magsino expressed gratitude for the agencies' recognition of the need for prompt guideline amendments to enhance the effectiveness of IMRAP, especially for repatriations from conflict areas that require state intervention beyond medical concerns.