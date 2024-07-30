Paris Olympics Triathlon Training Disrupted by River Seine Pollution

PARIS — The scheduled first training session for triathletes at the Paris Olympics was abruptly canceled on Sunday due to pollution concerns in the River Seine, according to event organizers.

According to Philippines News Agency, following recent water quality assessments and a detailed meeting regarding the environmental conditions, the decision to cancel the swimming segment of the triathlon orientation was made to protect athlete health. Earlier tests in mid-July had declared the river clean enough for swimming, but subsequent analysis indicated that the water quality did not meet the necessary standards for competition. The organizers emphasized that recent rainfall, which often washes untreated sewage into the river, was a significant factor in the sudden decline in water quality.

The statement from Paris 2024 and World Triathlon stressed that the health and safety of the athletes are paramount, and they are hopeful that the water conditions will improve in time for the triathlon scheduled to start on July 30. However, they have prepared a contingency plan in case the pollution levels remain unsatisfactory. This Plan B includes the possibility of delaying the triathlon events or relocating the marathon swimming component to Vaires-sur-Marne, a venue on the Marne River east of Paris, which might offer more controlled water quality conditions.