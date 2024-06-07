Pangasinan to Plant 2,500 Narra Seedlings in Response to Environmental Challenges

San Nicolas, Pangasinan — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has announced plans to plant 2,500 narra seedlings in San Felipe East, San Nicolas, Pangasinan as part of the upcoming Environment Month celebration. This initiative aims to contribute to land restoration and drought resilience amid escalating environmental challenges.

According to Philippines News Agency, the planting event is scheduled for Arbor Day on June 25 and aligns with the theme of World Environment Day, which focuses on combating desertification and enhancing land restoration. "Given the ongoing environmental issues such as El Niño and the looming threat of La Niña, this tree-growing activity is timely and critical," Florencio stated during a press briefing on Friday.

Narra, classified as a critically endangered native species in the Philippines, is among several native trees that the DENR promotes for reforestation due to their suitability to local environmental conditions and their significant ecological benefits. DENR Assistant Secretary and Forest Management Bureau Director Arleigh Adorable recently emphasized the importance of planting native tree species, noting their crucial role in supporting local wildlife, providing ecosystem services, and enhancing urban green spaces.

In addition to narra, other native species highlighted for planting include Guijo (Shorea guiso), Kamagong (Diospyrus discolor), Red Lauan (Shorea negrosensis), White Lauan (Shorea contorta), Tindalo (Afzelia rhomboidea), Yakal (Shorea astylosa), and Molave (Vitex parviflora). Florencio urged young people to participate in various DENR activities such as clean-up drives and environmental forums to increase awareness and engagement in sustainability efforts.

Furthermore, the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office and the Philippine National Police Press Corps also conducted a tree-planting event at the Provincial Eco-Park in Bugallon, Pangasinan, further marking the Environment Month celebrations.