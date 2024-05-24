Over 1,000 in La Union Enroll in Cash-for-Work Program Post-Typhoon Egay

San Juan, La Union - Following the devastation of Super Typhoon Egay in July 2023, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has launched a cash-for-work program for 1,142 indigent and vulnerable families in San Juan, La Union. This initiative is part of the DSWD's Risk Resiliency Program through Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation, aimed at bolstering the community's resilience against future climatic challenges.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DSWD Ilocos Region information officer, the program began on Sunday after a memorandum of understanding was signed between the local government unit of San Juan and the DSWD. During a phone interview, Amoroso explained that the participants of the program are engaged in activities such as clearing irrigation canals and establishing communal and backyard gardens.

Each participant in the program is set to receive PHP 4,000 upon completion of a 10-day work period. This effort not only aims to provide immediate financial relief but also contributes to the long-term environmental sustainability and agricultural productivity of the area.