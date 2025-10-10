Athletic

Opening of TAIB Sepak Takraw Super League

Bandar seri begawan: 46 sepak takraw teams are competing for the title as champion of the TAIB Sepak Takraw Super League 2025. The tournament was officiated at the Indoor Stadium of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex, 10th October afternoon.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was inaugurated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Nazmi Mohamad, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. Held until the 2nd of November, the third edition of the tournament features two categories, namely the Premier League and the Amateur League. It is organised by the Brunei Darussalam National Sepak Takraw Association, in partnership with the Youth and Sports Department, with Perbadanan TAIB as the league’s major sponsor.

