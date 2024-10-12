No Filipino hurt in Israeli air raids in Beirut; 9 more back in PH



Manila: The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday said no Filipino was hurt in two air raids conducted by the Israeli army in Beirut on Oct. 10.

The strike was described as the deadliest so far in the fight between Israel and Hezbollah, hitting densely populated areas that resulted in 22 fatalities and 117 injuries.

“Sa ngayon, wala tayong napapabalitaan na nasaktan o nasawing Pilipino sa mga attack sa Lebanon (At present, we haven’t heard any Filipino hurt in the attacks in Lebanon), whether in southern Lebanon or in Beirut,’ DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said in an interview on the sidelines of the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City.

‘Sa awa ito ng Diyos kaya’t we’re hoping it will stay that way (This is by God’s grace and we hope that it will stay that way),’ he added.

In an advisory on Oct. 12, the Philippine Embassy in Beirut said the latest air strikes ‘heighten concerns’ for civilian safety amid ongoing military operations.

It advised all Filipino nationals in Beirut to avoid affected ar

eas, particularly Ras al-Nabaa and Noueiri.

Cacdac said majority of the 11,000 Filipinos in Lebanon are residing and working in the capital city.

At present, about 570 have expressed their interest to voluntarily leave Lebanon, 221 of whom have already secured flights from Oct. 12 to 28.

On Saturday, nine Filipinos arrived from Lebanon under the government’s repatriation program.

The exit papers of the remaining 350 are being processed by the Philippine Embassy.

Cacdac said at least 178 Filipinos are being housed in shelters and hotels across Lebanon.

New batch

The latest batch received immediate financial assistance of PHP75,000 each from the DMW AKSYON (Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFW na Nangangailangan) Fund and PHP75,000 from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development likewise gave livelihood assistance worth PHP20,000 while the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority distributed skills training vouchers.

The repatriation

brings to 442 the total Lebanon repatriates, along with 28 dependents, since October 2023.

Source: Philippines News Agency