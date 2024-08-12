NHCP Advocates for Comprehensive Disaster Management Plans for Philippine Heritage Sites

MANILA — The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) is urging government entities and organizations to develop and implement disaster risk management plans for the country’s heritage sites to protect valuable cultural assets from natural disasters.

According to Philippines News Agency, the call for enhanced disaster preparedness is critical in safeguarding not just historical structures but also invaluable documents, photos, and other objects that hold historical or cultural significance. In an interview, Baula emphasized the relatively new yet vital concept of integrating disaster management into the cultural sector to protect these assets. "This approach is crucial, especially as some sectors propose that the cultural and tourism sectors receive formal recognition in disaster management laws due to their significant economic contributions," he stated.

Baula outlined a three-phase disaster management plan that institutions should adopt, encompassing actions to be taken before, during, and after a disaster. He highlighted that preventive measures are more cost-effective than the restoration efforts required after damage has occurred, such as from earthquakes or floods. He stressed the importance of reinforcing vulnerable structures and protecting artifacts from environmental threats like rain, chemicals, and pests.

The NHCP conservator also prioritized human safety during disasters, noting that while the protection of heritage items is important, they should only be moved or salvaged when it is safe to do so. "Often, more damage is done during the handling and transportation of these items due to improper training," he explained. As part of preventive conservation, Baula suggested that mitigating damage through early and appropriate responses is less costly and demanding than restoration, which requires significant funding and specialized expertise.

The devastating impact of the magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Bohol on October 15, 2013, which severely damaged several historic churches, underscored the urgency for preparedness. Baula recalled that restoring these churches involved substantial financial resources and expert involvement from both government and private sectors.

Looking forward, Baula recommended that heritage institutions have detailed floor plans for quick evacuation during emergencies and post-disaster strategies that include damage assessments and restoration plans. He also mentioned the importance of ongoing training and knowledge sharing, highlighted by NHCP’s efforts through the "Conservation Goes to the Province" seminars held across the country, which focus on conservation education and practical measures for managing heritage assets effectively.