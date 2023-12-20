New Directors Appointed to Maharlika Investment Corp by President Marcos

MANILA: In a significant move to bolster the leadership of the Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC), President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. officially swore in four new directors on Wednesday. This ceremony, held at the Malacañan Palace, marks a new chapter in the corporation's management and strategic direction.

According to Philippines News Agency, the appointees include Vicky Castillo Tan, Andrew Jerome Gan, German Lichauco II, and Roman Felipe Reyes. Tan, a former officer of the Asian Development Bank, brings a wealth of experience, having held various key positions from September 2002 to January 2021. Her background includes roles as a senior financial analyst, structured financial officer, and several leadership roles within the Asian Development Bank. Tan's education includes a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of the Philippines-Diliman and a Master of Business Administration from the same institution. Before joining MIC, she was involved with SteelAsia Manufacturing Inc. and May Bank Inc. in significant capacities.

Andrew Jerome Gan, another appointee, has a diverse background with international exposure. He was associated with Banque Pictet in Singapore and held leadership roles in several corporations. Gan's academic credentials include a finance and business economics degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Masters in Public Policy and Management from the School of Oriental and Asian Studies.

German Lichauco II, with a rich experience in the corporate sector, has worked in various capacities including as a director, corporate secretary, and compliance officer in several organizations. His educational qualifications include a degree from De La Salle University and a Juris Doctor from Ateneo De Manila University.

Roman Felipe Reyes, the fourth appointee, brings a strong background in finance and corporate governance. His current role as chairperson and founding partner of Reyes Tacandong and Co. underscores his expertise. Reyes, an alumnus of San Beda College and the University of Detroit, has held various significant positions in different organizations.

This appointment follows last month's nomination of Rafael D. Consing Jr. as president and CEO of the MIC. The MIC, established under Republic Act 11954, is tasked with mobilizing and utilizing the Maharlika Investment Fund for optimal returns on investments.