NAIA T4 to undergo renovation Nov. 6; reopening eyed Feb 2025



Manila: The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 4 will undergo “safety upgrades” and renovation beginning Nov. 6.

It is expected to reopen in February 2025.

The oldest among all NAIA terminals, Terminal 4 currently hosts AirSWIFT with 12 daily flights, Sunlight Air with two daily flights, and CebGo with 36 daily flights.

They will all relocate to Terminal 2 — Cebgo, the regional brand of Cebu Pacific, Inc. beginning Nov. 7; and AirSWIFT starting Nov. 5.

Terminal 4 accommodates about 2,900 passengers daily or 2.23 percent of NAIA’s daily passenger volume.

“Our goal is to make Terminal 4 more comfortable and efficient for travelers. While there may be some temporary disruptions, we appreciate the public’s understanding and patience as we work to deliver these much-needed improvements,’ the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) said in a statement on Saturday.

The NNIC urges passengers to check with their airlines the updated flight schedules.

Updates on the renovation status will be posted on NNIC’

s social media platforms.

NNIC General Manager Angelito Alvarez earlier announced the consortium plans to move all AirAsia domestic flights to Terminal 4.

Source: Philippines News Agency