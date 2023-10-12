N. Samar guv says amnesty for rebels crucial to end insurgency

The implementation of an amnesty program for active members of the New People's Army could help the government address the insurgency problem in Northern Samar, according to Governor Edwin Ongchuan. The governor said he noticed that rebels with standing warrants of arrest are hesitant to surrender, which hinders the goal of the government to completely wipe out insurgency in the province. 'Many are willing to surrender, but they don't want to get arrested. The amnesty program will convince more of them to abandon the armed struggle and join the government's peace and development efforts,' Ongchuan said in an interview Thursday. During his second State of the Nation Address last July, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said he will sign a proclamation granting amnesty to rebels involved in armed struggle. An organization of former rebels in the region, the USWAG Siniringan Bisayas, supported the initiative. The group said the amnesty program could be a tool to convince those who are still active members of the communist group to lay down their arms and return to the folds of law. Recently, 35 former rebels from the province received financial assistance from the government through the Enhanced Comprehensive Livelihood Program, a government initiative aiming to provide a comprehensive package of benefits and assistance for those who decided to return to the fold of the law. Countering insurgency is a top priority of the provincial government as Northern Samar is the last bastion of insurgency with the existence of two active NPA guerilla fronts. Ongchuan added that in support of the national government effort, the provincial government has also implemented a program to assist former rebels by establishing the Kauswagan Village located in Mondragon town. Currently, there are 23 families of former rebels living in temporary shelters built on site while waiting for the completion of housing units of the National Housing Authority. At least 200 housing units are targeted to be constructed at the Kauswagan village that will benefit former rebels.

Source: Philippines News Agency