MS ABDB Secures Dominant Victory Over BSRC FC in Brunei Super League.

2 days ago


Berakas: Majlis Sukan Angkatan Bersenjata Diraja Brunei (MS ABDB) collected three points after defeating BSRC FC in the Brunei Super League, 1st December afternoon. In a match at the Berakas Sports Complex, MS ABDB toppled BSRC FC 6-0.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the match showcased MS ABDB’s superior skills and strategy, leading to a decisive victory. The team demonstrated excellent teamwork and execution on the field, resulting in their commanding lead over the opponents.

The victory at Berakas Sports Complex was crucial for MS ABDB as it strengthens their position in the league standings. The team’s performance has set a high standard for upcoming fixtures in the Brunei Super League.

2 days ago

