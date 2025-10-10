MOFE Organizes 2025 Run for Staff to Promote Health and Wellness



Bandar seri begawan: The Ministry of Finance and Economy organized the MOFE Run 2025, an event dedicated to the staff of the Ministry and its departments. The run commenced at the VIP parking area of the Ministry, circled around the Taman Menteri Besar, and concluded back at the Ministry of Finance and Economy.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the event saw the participation of Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy. The initiative aimed to promote a balance between mental and physical health through engaging in sports activities, fostering both mental and physical intelligence among the participants.

