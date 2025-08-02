Meta to Share AI Infrastructure Costs via $2 Billion Asset Sale



Menlo park: Meta Platforms is pressing ahead with efforts to bring in outside partners to help fund the massive infrastructure needed to power artificial intelligence, disclosing plans in a filing on Thursday to offload $2 billion in data center assets as part of that strategy.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the strategy reflects a broader shift among tech giants, traditionally known for self-funding growth, as they grapple with the soaring cost of building and powering data centers to support generative AI.

