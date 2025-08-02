BusinessEconomy

Meta to Share AI Infrastructure Costs via $2 Billion Asset Sale

2 days ago


Menlo park: Meta Platforms is pressing ahead with efforts to bring in outside partners to help fund the massive infrastructure needed to power artificial intelligence, disclosing plans in a filing on Thursday to offload $2 billion in data center assets as part of that strategy.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the strategy reflects a broader shift among tech giants, traditionally known for self-funding growth, as they grapple with the soaring cost of building and powering data centers to support generative AI.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Walmart’s Mexico CEO Ignacio Caride Steps Down

2 days ago

Apple Signals Readiness to Invest Heavily in AI to Compete with Rivals

2 days ago

Warner Bros to Get Studio Business After Split, Discovery to House News, Sports Brands

6 days ago

Fed Expected to Keep Interest Rates Unchanged Amid Mixed Economic Signals

6 days ago
Back to top button