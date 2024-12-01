Mengalinga 2.0 Charity Project Benefits Local Students.



Bandar Seri Begawan: 31 students from Year 1 to Year 6 of Pengiran Anak Puteri Besar Primary School received donations from the Mengalinga 2.0 Charity Project. It was held at the Brunei History Centre during the centre’s Open Day event, 1st December morning.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the donations were presented by Doctor Awang Haji Muhammad Hadi bin Muhammad Melayong, Head of the Brunei History Centre. The charity project reflected the care and attention towards the students, especially in their preparation for the next school term. It was co-organised by the Brunei History Centre and the Society for Community Outreach and Training, SCOT.