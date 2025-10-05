Managers Meeting and Draw for HPA Futsal 2025



Berakas: The Futsal Championship organized in conjunction with the Civil Service Day is set to celebrate its 32nd edition this year. The team managers meeting and the tournament draw were conducted at the Brunei Muara District Office in Berakas on the afternoon of October 4th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, a total of 12 ministries will be competing in this year’s championship, which is scheduled to take place from October 11th to November 1st. The competition will be divided into two categories: an open category and a veteran category for participants aged 45 and above. All matches are slated to occur every Tuesday and Saturday at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Berakas.