Malaysia Eyes Enhanced Air Connectivity and Food Tourism Collaboration with Mindanao

MAKATI — In a move to bolster trade and tourism ties with the Philippines, Malaysia has expressed interest in increasing flight operations to Mindanao, highlighting the growing demand for travel between the two regions. This initiative aims to capitalize on the burgeoning Halal tourism sector in Mindanao, with destinations like Zamboanga City and the Davao Region becoming increasingly popular among Malaysian tourists.

According to Philippines News Agency, there is a notable interest from Malaysians in exploring Mindanao's diverse attractions, ranging from its natural landscapes to sun-soaked beaches. Cagayan de Oro, in particular, is viewed as a strategic entry point to Northern Mindanao's myriad offerings. "We hope to increase flights between Malaysia and the Philippines, especially to Mindanao. These include flights by AirAsia and PAL (Philippine Airlines) in the near future where we hope to have more connectivity between the two countries," Castelino stated during an Eid'l Fitr reception at his residence.

The ambassador also referenced the dynamic trade activities under the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) framework, highlighting the formation of a sub-committee dedicated to promoting Halal products from the four states. This move underscores the significant potential for cross-border trade and tourism growth facilitated by improved air connectivity.

Further elaborating on the opportunities for collaboration, Castelino emphasized the promising prospects of Muslim food tourism between Malaysia and the Philippines. He pointed out Malaysia's eagerness to assist Manila in tapping into the lucrative Halal market, anticipated to reach a market value of USD 7.7 trillion by 2025. The ambassador suggested that combining the Philippines' natural beauty and Halal tourism could attract a wider segment of tourists from the Middle East and Islamic countries, thereby creating substantial opportunities for job creation and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises.

During the reception, Castelino showcased a variety of Malaysian and Halal dishes, drawing parallels between the culinary traditions of Malaysia and the Philippines, such as lemang and sumang malagkit (steamed glutinous rice), as well as chicken satay and Bacolod inasal. These shared culinary experiences further illustrate the cultural affinities between the two nations.

As Malaysia and the Philippines approach the 60th anniversary of their bilateral relations in May, Ambassador Castelino anticipates increased interactions and collaborative programs, particularly in areas such as business, digitalization, and people-to-people connections, strengthening the ties between the two countries.