LTO Launches Community-Based Road Safety Campaign in Marikina City

MARIKINA CITY — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) initiated a new grassroots campaign on Wednesday aimed at enhancing road safety through community involvement. The campaign kicked off with a seminar in Marikina City, drawing participation from local mothers and leaders of tricycle operators and drivers associations (TODA).

According to Philippines News Agency, head of the LTO, the seminar, dubbed "LTO sa Barangayan," is part of a broader effort to engage community members in promoting safer roads. The event saw the participation of 150 mothers and 20 TODA leaders, emphasizing the critical role of families and local community leaders in fostering road safety awareness.

The seminar highlighted the influence of family guidance in ensuring that members who drive adhere to traffic laws and regulations. Mendoza stressed the importance of discipline and compliance with traffic rules as essential to the safety of all road users. He noted that mothers, in particular, play a vital role as guiding figures in their families, helping to instill responsible driving habits among their members.

Additionally, the seminar addressed the partnership with tricycle drivers, who, despite facing certain criticisms, are considered crucial allies in the LTO's effort to model traffic law obedience. During the event, Mendoza led the signing of a pledge of commitment to road safety, reinforcing the community's dedication to this cause.

The seminar also featured the distribution of plastic-printed driver's licenses to six tricycle drivers, symbolizing the LTO's commitment to improving service delivery and compliance.

Mendoza has instructed LTO regional directors and district heads to replicate the "LTO sa Barangayan" seminar across other regions, aiming to spread the road safety initiative to a broader audience and enhance the overall impact on national traffic discipline.