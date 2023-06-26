LPA off E. Samar unlikely to develop into tropical cyclone

The low pressure area (LPA) last tracked 500 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone, the weather bureau said Monday. "This LPA is embedded along the ITCZ (intertropical convergence zone) and has a slim chance to develop into a tropical cyclone," said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather forecaster Obet Badrina. PAGASA is expecting the LPA to become cloud clusters. No other LPA is being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, Badrina said. Meanwhile, the ITCZ will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Region 4-B (Mimaropa), Bicol Region, Aurora and Quezon. Moderate to at times heavy rains may result in flash floods or landslides in these areas. Badrina said the rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms, however, may also cause flash floods or landslides. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail across the archipelago, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency