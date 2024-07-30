Lonely Planet Ranks Siargao as Top Destination in Southeast Asia

SIARGAO — Travel magazine Lonely Planet has named Siargao Island as the number one destination to visit in Southeast Asia, citing its exceptional surfing spots and vibrant local culture.

According to Philippines News Agency, Siargao is celebrated for its tropical allure, highlighted by the renowned Cloud 9 surf break, which is acclaimed as one of the best waves globally. Beyond surfing, the magazine praises Siargao's diverse attractions, including cave tours, yoga classes, and the lively music scene in its various bars and cafes.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Frasco responded to this accolade with pride, noting that Siargao's selection reflects the island's blend of adventure, tranquility, and commitment to sustainability. Frasco emphasized that Siargao offers a comprehensive travel experience that appeals to various types of travelers, from those seeking excitement to those looking for peace amidst nature.

Frasco also expressed gratitude towards Lonely Planet for the recognition, which she views as a significant victory for Siargao and the Philippines. She mentioned that this honor reaffirms the DOT's commitment to promoting sustainable tourism practices that preserve the country's natural beauty while fostering a responsible travel culture.