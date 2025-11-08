Launching of Brunei International Half Marathon



Kampung anggerek desa: The BMW Brunei International Half Marathon 2025 has been launched with the aim of enhancing Brunei Darussalam’s image as a sports tourism destination and promoting a healthy lifestyle among the local community. The event was unveiled in Kampung Anggerek Desa on the afternoon of 8th November.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Muda Abdul Mu’min Ibni Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Perdana Wazir Sahibul Himmah Wal Waqar Pengiran Muda Mohamed Bolkiah, who serves as the President of the Brunei Darussalam Athletics Federation, was present at the launch. This year’s marathon has made history by receiving the World Athletics Road Race Label, which elevates the country’s status as a host of international class running events. Scheduled to be held on the 21st of December, the Brunei International Half Marathon will feature both a 10-kilometre and a 21-kilometre run.

