La Union Suffers Nearly PHP60 Million in Damages from Typhoon Carina and Monsoon

LA UNION - The provincial government of La Union has reported significant damage totaling nearly PHP60 million across agriculture, infrastructure, and tourism due to the impact of the southwest monsoon, which was intensified by Super Typhoon Carina.

According to Philippines News Agency, chief of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the initial estimates include PHP41 million in agricultural losses, PHP17 million in infrastructure damages, and PHP1.96 million affecting the tourism sector. Rulloda detailed that the agricultural losses encompass high-value crops, agricultural infrastructures, rice, and fisheries. The infrastructure damages were primarily to roads and river slopes, including farm-to-market roads and various municipal and provincial roads, with significant impacts reported in multiple towns and San Fernando City.

The tourism industry did not escape unscathed, as heavy rains led to damaged and flooded resorts and grape farms, particularly in the towns of Bauang and Caba. The La Union Provincial Information Office noted that these figures are preliminary and subject to further validation.

As the province begins recovery efforts, some areas remain flooded, including the towns of Agoo, Luna, Caba, Santo, and San Juan, even after the departure of Super Typhoon Carina last Thursday. The ongoing flooding has led to the suspension of classes in multiple towns on the first day of the new school year 2024-25.

The PDRRMO has reported that approximately 12,637 families, or 44,483 individuals, have been affected by the typhoon and subsequent monsoon. In response, the provincial government, supplemented by support from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, has distributed relief packs to the families impacted by these severe weather events.