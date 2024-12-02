Kasuka Ar Rawda and Almerez HiTune FC Triumph in Brunei Elite Futsal League.



Bandar Seri Begawan: Kasuka Ar Rawda and Almerez HiTune FC each emerged victorious in the Brunei Elite Futsal League. The matches were held on the night of December 1st at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Berakas.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the first match saw Kasuka Ar Rawda securing three points by defeating Majlis Sukan Angkatan Bersenjata Diraja Brunei with a score of 5-2. The team displayed a strong performance, managing to outplay their opponents and claim a decisive victory.

In the second match of the evening, Almerez HiTune FC overcame DDT FT with a high-scoring game, winning 9-5. Almerez HiTune FC’s win added crucial points to their standing in the league, marking a successful outing for the team in the competition.