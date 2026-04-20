BEIJING, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition approaches, JETOUR International will officially unveil its “Travel+” strategy, further outlining its development roadmap across brand, product, ecosystem and cultural initiatives. For the first time, JETOUR International will showcase its dual brands—JETOUR and SOUEAST together, highlighting a cohesive brand matrix and strategic synergy.

JETOUR has consistently adhered to the “Travel+” strategy, deeply integrating travel-industry mindset with automotive engineering expertise.” The brand is dedicated to crafting “the most travel-savvy vehicles, meeting users’ full-scenario needs in both travel and daily life. Increasingly, the concept of “Travel⁺” has evolved from product attributes to lifestyle and emotional resonance—where travel connects people, cultures, and emotions. Guided by this strategy, JETOUR International continues to develop its product lineup and ecosystem, covering various aspects, such as user communities, cultural co-creation, ESG initiatives, and regional partnerships.

In terms of product portfolio, JETOUR International has established two major brands, JETOUR and SOUEAST, catering to diverse scenarios from urban mobility to professional off-road, forming a clear and complementary product matrix. At this auto show, JETOUR T1 i-DM, T2 i-DM, G700, SOUEAST S08 DM, and several future concept cars will be exhibited.

As for user community development, JETOUR has established more than 300 JETOUR CLUBs worldwide. The customization business for T1, T2, and G700 is available in over 30 countries and regions. In 2025, JETOUR organized more than 500 club activities globally, fostering travel and off-road culture.

JETOUR to Unveil “Travel+” Strategy at Auto China 2026

In sports and cultural fields, JETOUR keeps expanding the boundaries of “Travel+” by integrating culture with its brand identity. Since 2020, JETOUR has sponsored football events across Africa, South America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, and has served as a key partner in professional events such as Malaysia’s National Marathon and UAE’s LIWA International Festival.

During Auto China 2026, JETOUR will also collaborate with the Brand Ambassador, World-famous EDM Producer Alan Walker, for a cross-industry co-creation, exploring the fusion of electronic music culture and off-road spirit, witnessed by global media and influencers, which will mark a new chapter in the brand’s global strategic evolution.

In the aspect of public welfare, JETOUR has embedded ESG into its brand DNA, extending “Travel⁺” to sustainable development and shared social value. In Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and Angola, JETOUR carries out initiatives like orphan care and school donations. In Africa, JETOUR has partnered with the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), to protect cheetahs in the Horn of Africa—infusing the off-road spirit with the commitment to nature conservation.

Guided by the “Travel+” strategy, JETOUR has transformed its brand philosophy into a tangible mobility lifestyle and user connection. JETOUR’s globalization has entered a phase of rapid development. To date, JETOUR has sold over 2.27 million vehicles globally, covering 100 countries and regions, and has won the support of more than 50 million fans worldwide.

JETOUR international – [email protected]

JETOUR AUTO

Jinhua Road, Jiujiang District

Wuhu, Anhui, 241000

China

Tina Liu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e071798a-0e2b-4023-a9a2-5d559b0e280c

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9692922