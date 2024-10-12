Japan PM seeks ‘deeper cooperation’ with PH in meet with PBBM



Manila: Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru has sought closer collaboration with the Philippine government amid an ‘increasingly challenging regional security environment’ during a meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The two leaders held informal talks on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings in Laos on Oct. 10.

In a readout by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Marcos was quoted as saying that ‘he would like to further enhance cooperation with Prime Minister Ishiba’ while praising the ‘strengthening of bilateral relations between Japan and the Philippines as well as the progress in Japan-US-Philippines cooperation.”

‘In response, Prime Minister Ishiba gave greetings on his inauguration as Prime Minister and stated that he would like to further deepen cooperation with the Philippines in the midst of an increasingly challenging regional security environment,’ the ministry said in a release on Saturday.

The two leaders then confi

rmed that ‘they will proceed with the procedures’ for the early entry into force of the Reciprocal Access Agreement signed between two countries in last July.

On top of security, Marcos and Ishiba also exchanged views on cooperation in the areas of economic security and agricultural technology.

Ishiba embarked on his first overseas trip as the new Japanese prime minister in Laos and joined the growing chorus against ‘unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion’ anywhere in the world.

At the 19th East Asia Summit on Oct. 11, Ishiba also expressed his concerns over the situation in the East and South China Seas and called for the ‘peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.”

Source: Philippines News Agency