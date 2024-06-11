Japan Funds $5.5 Million Initiative for Birth Registration in Bangsamoro Region

Pasay, Philippines - The Japanese government has committed USD 5.5 million to enhance birth registration among the Sama Bajaus and other marginalized groups in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). In a ceremony held on Tuesday, Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya and Maria Ermina Valdeavilla-Gallardo, head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the Philippines, formalized the grant through an exchange of notes.

According to Philippines News Agency, the project spans from 2024 to 2027 and aims to benefit directly 30,000 people and indirectly another 100,000 over the initial period, with expectations to reach an additional 800,000 individuals over the next decade. The initiative specifically targets the nomadic Sama Bajau people, children unregistered due to displacement from armed conflict, and decommissioned combatants and their families as part of the Philippine government’s normalization process. This new funding is an expansion of an existing UNHCR project facilitated by the BARMM Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD), which has already aided over 5,000 individuals since 2019.

The funds will be used across 50 municipalities in Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi. The program includes capacity building and the digitalization of local civil registrars, equipping them with a database system and information technology tools. Each targeted municipality is tasked with registering at least 600 individuals, which will include 10,000 Sama Bajaus, 10,000 unregistered children, and 10,000 decommissioned combatants and their families.

Ambassador Endo expressed his optimism about the program’s potential to foster stronger connections between local government units and marginalized communities. "As a long-term partner for development in the BARMM, Japan is committed to supporting governance, social services, infrastructure, and livelihood improvements in the region," he stated. This commitment is seen as crucial as the BARMM prepares for the 2025 elections, aiming to create a conducive environment for prosperity and self-growth.

The UNHCR highlighted the ongoing challenges in the region, noting a "significant disparity" in birth registration, with a 77% rate that is among the lowest in the Philippines. Valdeavilla-Gallardo emphasized the transformative impact of legal identity, which enables access to education, health care, and other vital services, thereby enhancing community and national development.

Senior Undersecretary Isidro Purisima from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, also praised the collaborative effort, aligning it with the goals of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro. "Together, we are helping to provide everyone in the BARMM the opportunity to be recognized, protected, and empowered to contribute to a genuine and lasting peace," he said.

The event was also attended by Raissa Herradura Jajurie, BARMM Minister of Social Services and Development, along with other dignitaries from the UN, Philippine government, and international community.