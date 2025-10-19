Indera SC Triumphs Over Rimba Star in Brunei Super League 2025



Bandar seri begawan: Indera SC secured a crucial victory in the Brunei Super League 2025-2026 season by defeating Rimba Star at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex Track and Field.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Indera SC, donning their yellow kit, took an early lead in the 13th minute when Amin Sisa scored with a long-range shot. The action continued into the second half as Indera extended their advantage in the 49th minute with a goal from Muhd Danial Hariz. Rimba Star quickly responded, narrowing the deficit three minutes later through a goal by Oscar. However, the match concluded with Indera SC maintaining their lead, finishing at two goals to one against Rimba Star.