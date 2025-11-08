Inauguration of the 6th Islamic Sports Game



Riyadh: The sixth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games commenced in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7, 2025. The event has attracted a significant number of participants and spectators, marking a notable occasion in the sporting calendar.

According to Radio Television Brunei, six national athletes are participating in the Games, competing in three events: weightlifting, karate, and fencing. The Islamic Solidarity Games this year feature a total of 3,500 athletes representing 57 national Olympic committees, competing across 23 sports events.