Athletic

Inauguration of the 6th Islamic Sports Game

2 days ago


Riyadh: The sixth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games commenced in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7, 2025. The event has attracted a significant number of participants and spectators, marking a notable occasion in the sporting calendar.

According to Radio Television Brunei, six national athletes are participating in the Games, competing in three events: weightlifting, karate, and fencing. The Islamic Solidarity Games this year feature a total of 3,500 athletes representing 57 national Olympic committees, competing across 23 sports events.

2 days ago

