HONG KONG, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. By bundling a series of mega events under the promotional platform “Hong Kong Mega 8”, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is showcasing to global audiences Hong Kong’s diverse and vibrant appeal as the “Events Capital of Asia” to attract visitors to the city. As a long-time supporter of this world-class sporting event, HKTB is introducing China-made robots previously featured on CCTV’s Spring Festival Gala to perform and cheer at the opening ceremony, offering audiences worldwide a fresh experience that brings together sports, innovative technology and culture.

HKTB is introducing China-made robots previously featured on CCTV’s Spring Festival Gala to perform and cheer at the opening ceremony

Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Dr Peter Lam, HKTB Chairman, said, “This year marks a significant milestone for the Hong Kong Sevens as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. Over the past half-century, the Hong Kong Sevens has witnessed the development of rugby in Hong Kong, while also becoming a major annual international sporting event that draws worldwide attention, successfully attracting visitors from around the world to be part of it. With the strong support of China Media Group, HKTB has arranged for China-made robots previously featured in CCTV’s Spring Festival Gala to appear as special guest performers, adding a new highlight to the event. While enjoying world-class rugby, audiences can also experience the global-leading capabilities of China’s robotics, as well as Hong Kong’s distinctive charm as the ‘Events Capital of Asia’, where sports, innovative technology and culture come together.”

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law said: “I am very grateful to Hong Kong China Rugby and the Hong Kong Tourism Board for their efforts in adding so many exciting elements to this year’s 50th anniversary of the Hong Kong Sevens. The robots’ performance was truly fun and full of energy. I hope local and visiting fans will come together this weekend to join the Hong Kong Sevens party.”

Blending tradition with innovative elements, the opening performance of the 50th edition was packed with highlights. Following a dragon dance, 10 robots teamed up seamlessly with a cheerleading squad, kicking off the event with dynamic choreography and precise coordination, hyping up the crowd in the stadium.

Immediately following the innovative cheerleading performance, lasers danced across the Main Stadium pitch, displaying the participating nations over the years, the names of legendary Sevens players, and the effect of twin dragons soaring over Hong Kong, celebrating 50 years of golden development for the Hong Kong Sevens. The closing ceremony on Sunday will feature a spectacular pyrotechnic display launched from the stadium roof, bringing the three-day tournament to a dazzling finale.

Robots produced by Chinese Mainland company Unitree Robotics perform as special guests at the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Sevens.

HKTB also brought the robots to the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui and the East Coast Boardwalk in North Point to film promotional footage showcasing Hong Kong.

For overseas promotion, HKTB partnered with the Hong Kong China Rugby (HKCR) to invite a number of international key opinion leaders (KOLs) to visit Hong Kong and experience the mega-event appeal of the Hong Kong Sevens. Among them were three athletes who appeared in Netflix Korea’s Physical: 100 – Noh Sung-yul, a South Korean fitness YouTuber with over 10 million followers; artist Justin John Harvey; and well-known actor Lee Jae-yoon. In addition to appearing at Kai Tak Sports Park and the Hong Kong Sevens Fan Village to experience the event’s vibrant atmosphere, the trio explored various Hong Kong landmarks and checked out a series of distinctive experiences combining fitness challenges with local food culture, filming promotional content for HKTB and expanding the international exposure of both the Hong Kong Sevens and Hong Kong tourism. At the same time, HKTB invited partners from the local travel trade, the MICE (meetings, incentive travels, conventions and exhibitions) and cruise sectors, and overseas travel agency representatives and media, to attend the event to witness this annual international sporting highlight and experience Hong Kong’s charm as the “Events Capital of Asia”.

Members of the media can download the photos and videos from the following link:

https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=2402&categoryTypeId=2

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr Cameron Tong Tel: 2807 6367 Email: [email protected] Mr Chokie Cheng Tel: 2807 6342 Email: [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0cc62f7-1664-44e2-9a1a-2cf813eb1ad3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83545924-55d4-4da7-b005-2105354cd985

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/585cd706-2a8e-4b1c-930f-007251131c0a

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